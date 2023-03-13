Activision says it’s ‘committed’ to Call of Duty: Mobile, despite Microsoft’s earlier comments

Activision and supporting developers have quickly come forward to confirm they are “committed” to Call of Duty: Mobile as “part of the entire Call of Duty franchise.” This statement comes days after Microsoft said the contrary to regulators.

On Twitter, the official page for Call of Duty: Mobile posted a statement regarding the longevity and support of the title. In an effort to quell the worries of fans, the statement says that the team intends “to continue supporting the game with a robust roadmap of fresh new CODM content, activities, and updates for the long haul.”

This ordeal comes as part of the ongoing saga of Microsoft’s planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard. Last week, Microsoft informed U.K. regulators that Call of Duty: Mobile “is expected to be phased out over time with the launch of Warzone Mobile.” Of course, with that statement, Microsoft did not divulge how long it would take for Call of Duty: Mobile to be phased out. However, the statement alone was enough to send fans into a panic.

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of Activision’s most popular mobile titles. In 2022, the game crossed the 650 million downloads threshold. However, Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is projected to become another tentpole mobile title for the publisher. The battle royale has already seen a lot of popularity across consoles and PC.

It remains to be seen whether Microsoft’s comments were misrepresented or ill-informed while speaking to the U.K. regulators. However, as of now, it appears as though Call of Duty: Mobile will continue for the foreseeable future.

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile is slated to launch sometime this year. Pre-registration is already available on iOS and Android.

Microsoft is continuing its pursuit to acquire Activision Blizzard. The company recently signed a 10-year “binding” agreement with Nintendo and Nvidia to avoid anti-trust concerns. However, the acquisition continues to face pushback from the likes of PlayStation and the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA). However, the CMA is due to deliver its final ruling on April 26th.

Image credit: Activision

Source: @PlayCODMobile