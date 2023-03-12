Are you excited for The Last of Us finale?

HBO’s The Last of Us is having its season finale tonight, and I’m super excited.

Unlike many others, I don’t have prior knowledge of the game, so I don’t know what will happen next. However, from my understanding, not everything always lines up perfectly, and in some cases, the show adds more context.

TLOU was filmed throughout Alberta and offers a live-action take on the 2013 PlayStation title of the same name. HBO has also already renewed the series for a second season.

The company previously revealed that the first episode of the series surpassed 22 million viewers in the U.S., making it the network’s second-biggest debut.

Let us know in the comments below how excited you are for the season one finale.

Image credit: HBO