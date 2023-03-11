Canadians won’t have access to news on Facebook, Instagram, if Bill C-18 approved: Meta

Meta says Canadians won’t be able to access news on its platforms if Bill C-18 becomes law.

According to The Globe and Mail, the move will impact written and broadcast news.

Under the bill, known as the Online News Act, platforms like Meta will have to pay news organizations for posting their content.

“If the Online News Act passes in its current form, we will end the availability of news content on Facebook and Instagram for people in Canada,” Meta spokesperson, Lisa Laventure, told the publication. “A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platform, is neither sustainable nor workable.”

The Globe reports unknown financial consequences of the bill played a role in the decision. Laventure told the publication three percent of the posts Canadians see on Facebook have links to news content which “is not a significant source of revenue.”

Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez said he was disappointed in Meta’s decision. “All we’re asking Facebook to do is negotiate fair deals with news outlets when they profit from their work.”

The news follows Google’s test to block some Canadians from accessing news.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: The Globe and Mail