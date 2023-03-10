Where to watch the 2023 Oscars in Canada

The biggest night in Hollywood is upon us.

On Sunday, March 12th at 8pm ET/5pm PT, the 95th Academy Awards will be held live in Los Angeles. Late-night comedian Jimmy Kimmel is back as host for a third time.

How to watch in Canada

As in previous years, Bell has the exclusive Canadian rights to air the Oscars. Therefore, the show will air on the media giant’s CTV network.

This means that in addition to the CTV channel on TV, you can tune in via CTV.ca and the CTV app on Android, iOS and connected TV devices.

Etalk, Bell’s entertainment news program, will also have pre-show red carpet coverage on their Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube channels.

The nominees

The 10 movies up for the highly coveted Best Picture are:

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

It’s worth noting that two of those were directed by Canadians — Avatar: The Way of Water (Kapuskasing, Ontario’s James Cameron) and Women Talking (Toronto’s Sarah Polley).

Additionally, The Whale stars Toronto’s Brendan Fraser (up for Best Lead Actor), while two of the Best Animated Picture nominees are Turning Red (co-written and directed by Toronto’s Domee Shi) and The Sea Beast (directed by Waterloo, Ontario’s Chris Williams).

The full list of nominees can be found here.

The presenters

Some of the big names taking to the stage to hand out awards include:

Deepika Padukone

Donnie Yen

Elizabeth Olsen

Emily Blunt

Florence Pugh

Harrison Ford

Jessica Chastain

Jonathan Majors

Michael B. Jordan

Nicole Kidman

Pedro Pascal

Samuel L. Jackson

Zoe Saldaña

The full list of presenters can be found here.

The performers

Lenny Kravitz will headline the “In Memoriam” segment, while Rihanna will sing her Oscar-nominated “Lift Me Up” from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

On a more upbeat note, Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava are set to perform their fan-favourite song, “Naatu Naatu,” from the breakout Indian film, RRR.

The full list of performers can be found here.

Who are you rooting for to win? Will A24 darling Everything Everywhere All At Once sweep the awards as some are predicting? Are you also (justifiably) upset that the cinematic masterpiece that is RRR didn’t get more recognition? Let us know in the comments.

Image credit: A24