Watch the making of The Last of Us on Sunday after the season finale

The Last of Us special will be available on Crave

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 10, 20233:57 PM EST
The big season finale for The Last Of Us, Episode 9: Look for the Light, is set to air on Sunday, March 12th. HBO has officially confirmed that The Last of Us has been renewed for a second season.

It is currently uncertain when season two will begin to air, considering that it might or might not be filmed later this year. However, after the season one finale, and before the premiere of season two, fans would be able to watch a special behind-the-scenes episode titled The Making of The Last of Us.

The special will air after the season finale on Sunday, which should be roughly 9:45pm ET in Canada. The Last of Us special will be available on Crave.

This special will likely offer interviews with the cast and creators, along with behind-the-scenes footage showcasing the set, design, and overall creation of The Last of Us universe. You can watch the trailer for The Making of The Last of Us below:

Source: @TheLastofUsHBO

