Suspected thieves caught after Tesla getaway car needed charging

Two alleged thieves were caught by police after stealing over $8,000 in electronics from a local Sam’s Club in Buford, Georgia.

As shared by Insider, the two thieves were caught roughly 16km away from the location of the heist. How were they caught so quickly? They had to stop to charge their getaway Tesla.

Recently, North Precinct officers responded to a theft call where they learned that two individuals had taken several gaming systems and fled the store in a Tesla. The officers broadcast the description to surrounding officers who located the individuals. Great work officers! pic.twitter.com/6WuORXsTQx — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) March 5, 2023

The stolen items, as reported by the Gwinnett County Police Twitter feed, included electric toothbrushes, gaming systems, guns, a Gibson guitar, bullets, and a significant amount of marijuana.

Witnesses to the robbery alerted police officers that the pair had fled in a Tesla, and the description was simultaneously broadcasted to other officers in the area. They were soon apprehended.

This is not the first time that Tesla technology has thwarted the escape attempts of thieves. In 2019, an Arizona woman reportedly stole a Tesla, but it ran out of battery during her escape, while back in 2015, a Canadian Tesla owner used location tracking to assist RCMP in finding their stolen vehicle.

Source: Insider