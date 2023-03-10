Apple Music Classical brings Mozart to your iPhone on March 28

‘Apple Music Classical,’ Apple’s standalone app for classical music, launches on March 28th as part of its Apple Music subscription.

Anyone on the Individual ($10.99/month), Student ($5.99/month), Family ($16.99/month) or Apple One ($18.95/month) plan will get access to the app.

At launch, Apple Music Classical will be available on all iPhones that run iOS 15.4 or later. Further, an Android version of the app is”coming soon.”

Apple says the Music Classical’s catalogue offers more than five million tracks, from “celebrated masterpieces” to new releases and includes thousands of exclusive albums, the ability to search by composer, work, conductor and even catalogue number.

The platform offers up to 192kHz/24-bit Hi-Res Lossless audio alongside spatial audio. Apple says the app features complete and accurate metadata, so you know what work and artist is playing.

The tech giant is also working with classical music artists and renowned classical music institutions worldwide to offer Apple Music Classical listeners new unique, and exclusive content.

Back in August 2021, Apple acquired classical music streaming service Primephonic, but quickly shuttered it in order to release its own app.

You can check out the Apple Music Classical trailer here.

Image credit: Apple