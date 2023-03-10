Apple is reportedly working on a HomePod with a 7-inch display

Apple might be looking to compete against the likes of Google and Amazon, as a new report suggests the tech giant is working on a HomePod with a built-in display.

According to well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Cupertino-based company is working on a HomePod with a display for a 2024 release. Kuo’s report is based on third-party supply chain companies such as Tianma, a Chinese display maker.

This HomePod will reportedly look very different than existing HomePods as it sports a 7-inch display and likely resembles Google’s Nest Hub or Amazon’s Echo Show.

Kuo indicates that Apple is focusing on more smart home devices due to ‘Matter,’ the latest smart home standard. This rumoured HomePod will reportedly work with Matter, similar to the HomePod 2nd-Gen.

It’s possible this smart display will offer the same interface as the iPad, allowing the HomePod with a display to run iPad apps.

Source: Ming-Chi Kuo Via: TechCrunch