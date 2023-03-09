Walmart Canada has a bunch of solid deals on recent game releases

Walmart is currently running a sale on a variety of video games, including several that have only been available for a few months.
In particular, the critically-acclaimed, Canadian-made Dead Space, which just came out in late January, is already $25 off. See below for some of the deal highlights:
- Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion — $49.96 (regularly $64.96)
- Dead Space (PS5/Xbox Series X & S) — $64.96 (regularly $89.96)
- Dragon Quest Treasures (Nintendo Switch) — $54.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Forspoken (PS5) — $64.96 (regularly $89.96)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Nintendo Switch) — $39.96 (regularly $79.96)
- NHL 23 (PS4/Xbox One) — $39.96 (regularly $79.96)
- NHL 23 (PS5/Xbox Series X & S) — $44.96 (regularly $89.96)
- Tactics Ogre: Reborn (PS4/PS5) — $39.96 (regularly $79.96)
- Xbox controllers (various colours) — $59.96 (regularly $74.96)
It’s worth noting that Nintendo is also running a Mario-themed sale at Walmart and other retailers for “MAR10 Day.”
Image credit: EA