Toronto-based Alto’s Odyssey creator is back with a new game, Laya’s Horizon

Snowman, the Toronto-based studio behind two of the best mobile games, Alto’s Adventure and Alto’s Odyssey, has teased its next title, Laya’s Horizon.

Though very little beyond a brief teaser has been revealed, the game is part of Netflix’s gaming initiative. This means it will be free to all Netflix subscribers when it releases.

The trailer shows off a 3D seaside landscape with simple visuals and scenery. In fact, Laya’s Horizon‘s art direction seems to have a lot in common with the indie developer’s endless-running Alto series, at least in terms of aesthetics. Check out the windmills, hot air balloons and rolling landscapes, and you’ll see what I mean. We also catch a glimpse of what seems to be the game’s cape-adorning main character, Laya, perched on the top of a mountain.

Laya’s Horizon‘s release date is unknown, but the trailer states that the game is “coming soon.”

Though Netflix’s gaming platform likely hasn’t yet hit the level of popularity the streaming service has aimed for, Netflix Games now offers a library of over 40 premium Android and iOS titles. All of the titles are free to download and play for subscribers and don’t include ads or microtransactions.

MobileSyrup will have more on Laya’s Horizon in the coming weeks.

Image credit: Snowman