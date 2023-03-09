Spotify is rolling out a TikTok-like vertical video feed

During the ‘Spotify On 2023’ event yesterday, Sweden-based Spotify announced some significant new design changes to the app, including TikTok-like vertical video feeds.

The new interface will allow users to discover and interact with music and artists in a new way and will show music video clips and other visual aspects to users, instead of a standard list of albums.

According to Spotify’s CEO and founder, Daniel Ek, the new home feed has been “completely redesigned from the ground up,” adding that users will see Spotify “come alive” with more interactive content. The changes are aimed at providing deeper discovery and more meaningful connections between artists and fans. The new interface features album covers at the top of the app’s feed, with an auto-playing podcast or music video directly underneath.

Users would then be able to select a posted video or podcast, which will take them to a page solely structured around that content.

“As we look to the future, we are excited to expand that ambition to even more creators across new formats. We’re enabling more creativity, discovery, and personalization than ever before by providing the best resources, support, and interactivity,” said Ek. “We are focused on building the best home for them—a place where they can establish a career, thrive, and grow, and where the world can be inspired by their creativity. And that’s what we’ve been doing for almost 17 years: building, improving, and reimagining this home to better meet creator needs and help them chart new pathways to success.”

The new interface will be rolled out to more than 500 million active users starting immediately. Users can expect to see music, podcast, and audiobook previews, and updated discovery feeds allowing them to easily click into the song, playlist, or artist. In addition to the new interface, the company’s recently-announced ‘AI DJ‘ will also nowbe available to all.

Image credit: Spotify

Source: Spotify Via: Gizmodo