SaskTel adds 48 communities to its Rural Fibre Initiative

SaskTel has revealed details on phase six of its Rural Fibre Initiative, which will bring infiNET services to dozens of communities across Saskatchewan.

The initiative is working to deliver the fibre optic broadband network, with speeds up to 1Gbps, to more than 130 rural communities under a $200 million investment.

SaskTel will commence construction for phase six in 2023 and 2024, impacting 48 communities. Borden, Hafford, Naicam, and Yellow Grass are some of the areas that will benefit.

“Through the Rural Fibre Initiative, SaskTel is expanding their advanced fibre optic broadband network to towns and villages across Saskatchewan and ensuring more families and businesses have access to the same online resources, tools, and opportunities as those living in larger urban centres,” Don Morgan, Saskatchewan’s Minister responsible for crown corporations, said.

Construction for phases four and five is also set to take place in the same timeframe. Construction for most communities under the first two phases is 95 percent complete. SaskTel has begun construction for several communities under phase three.

All communities under the initiative will be “fibre-ready” in March 2025.

Image credit: SaskTel

Source: SaskTel