Realme C55 has its own iPhone 14 Pro-like Dynamic Island

Realme has launched a new smartphone that replicates Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island. The Realme C55 has been officially unveiled in Indonesia with a Dynamic Island-like feature called “Mini Capsule.”

Unlike Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro, the Realme C55 has a centre hole-punch camera but extends to a pill shape. So far, the only available animation shows SuperVOOC charging and battery information in the pill. According to 9to5Google, other information that’ll display are daily step count and data usage, but we’ve yet to see those animations.

Developers must tune their apps to work with Realme to provide more integration.

It’s cool to see that an Android device is copying the feature, and I think it’d be interesting if more devices did so as well.

The phone won’t officially come to Canada, so we won’t be able to test out this ‘Mini Capsule,’ but the handset also features a 6.72-inch FHD+ 90Hz display, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage and more.

In Canada, Apple might be the only one to hold a claim on the Dynamic Island until Google or Samsung chooses to copy the feature someday.

Source: 9to5Google