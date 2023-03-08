Google I/O 2023 takes place May 10th

Google’s annual I/O developer conference will take place on May 10th this year. It will be live from the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai announced the date in a tweet Tuesday evening. As usual, Google first shared a puzzle about the event that had to be solved before the event date was revealed.

Excited that this year's #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5 — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

Though Google I/O typically offers a developer-focused experience, the event often has interesting revelations and announcements for all. For example, we’ll likely learn more about Android 14 and other Google software. That could include learning more about AI-powered initiatives like Bard.

Moreover, Google may reveal the latest A-series Pixel device — presumably the Pixel 7a — at I/O 2023. Google has revealed A-series phones at I/O before, though more recently, the devices have launched later in the year.

Of course, we won’t know for sure what Google has in store until the event starts in May. While you wait, you can check out the I/O website here.

Header image credit: Google