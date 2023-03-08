Crave stops offering lower-cost $9.99/month Mobile plan to new subscribers

Crave has removed the option to subscribe to its lower-cost Mobile subscription.

The change quietly went into effect at the start of the month, per an email sent to subscribers. However, Crave didn’t make a formal announcement on its blog or social media channels, so it went unnoticed by some. MobileSyrup has reached out to Crave for comment and will update this story once a response has been received.

That said, Crave Mobile isn’t going away entirely. Crave notes in the email that users can remain on that $9.99/month plan as long as they maintain an active subscription.

Notably, this comes a little over a year after Crave launched Mobile in late October 2021. At the time, Crave Mobile replaced the ‘Basic’ tier as the entry-level Crave subscription. It includes base Crave content, like Letterkenny and The Handmaid’s Tale, as well as HBO titles like The Last of Us and The White Lotus.

One other change, though, is that Crave Mobile now allows you to cast to your TVs. Previously, Mobile streaming was locked to the Crave mobile app or a web browser.

Now, there is only one Crave membership, a ‘Total’ plan, that costs $19.99/month or $199/year ($149.90 until March 15th). A $5.99/month Starz add-on is also available.

Crave’s removal of its lower-cost option comes just a few months after Netflix launched its cheapest membership, the $5.99/month ‘Basic with Ads’ plan. Other streamers in the U.S., like HBO Max, Hulu and Disney+, also offer their own lower-cost, ad-supported options It’s unclear whether Crave intends to introduce an alternative to Mobile that’s similarly more affordable than Total.