ChatGPT makes new Sudoku-like puzzle game called Sumplete

ChatGPT can write poems, essays and now, even games.

Sumplete is a new puzzle game coded and invented by ChatGPT’s AI. According to the ‘About’ on the Sumplete website, creator Daniel Tait gave ChatGPT several prompts, and it created this Sudoku-like game.

You can learn more about how Tait put the game together here.

Sumplete starts with a 3×3 beginner puzzle, but it also becomes a 9v9 puzzle if you change the difficulty level.

Like a Sudoku puzzle, the game is pretty easy at its base; you delete numbers from the grid to achieve the sum listed at the bottom and right of each column and row. While playing around with it, I found a 6×6 puzzle easy enough, but when you get to the ‘Master’ level puzzles, the game adds negative numbers, making it far more difficult.

You can check out Sumplete here.

Source: Sumplete Via: iMore