Apple’s iPhone 15 reportedly won’t feature 120Hz ProMotion display

If you were hoping Apple would finally bring its 120Hz ProMotion display technology to its lower-end iPhones, you’ll likely be disappointed with the tech giant’s iPhone 15 lineup.

According to tech news aggregator ‘yeux122’ and South Korean blog, Naver, similar to last year, Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a standard OLED display that doesn’t include the LPTO technology required for Promotion. In comparison, vase-level, but still high-end Android devices, including, most notably, the Galaxy S23 and Pixel 7, offer 120Hz and 90Hz display refresh rates, respectively, and have done so for years.

This means that once again, only Apple’s high-end iPhone models — rumoured to be called the iPhone 15 Pro and, possibly, the iPhone 15 Ultra — will feature a 120Hz refresh rate.

While this isn’t entirely surprising, given Apple always keeps some features exclusive to its higher-end devices, it’s still disappointing to see the tech giant so far behind its key Android competitors regarding the display technology featured in its base-level devices.

Apple will likely reveal the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus this coming fall. The tech giant recently revealed a new ‘Yellow’ iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

Source: Naver Via: AppleInsider