What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in March 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Following the launch of a couple of new Game Pass titles in the first week of March, Xbox has revealed what’s coming to the service later this month.

Guilty Gear -Strive- (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 7th

Dead Space 2 (Cloud) — March 9th [EA Play]

Dead Space 3 (Cloud) — March 9th [EA Play]

Valheim (Console, Game Preview) — March 14th

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (Cloud, Console, and PC) — March 16th

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition (Console and PC) — March 21st

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on March 15th:

F1 2020 (Console) EA Play

Goat Simulator (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Kentucky Route Zero (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Paradise Killer (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Undertale (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Young Souls (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC)

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99 CAD/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Image credit: EA