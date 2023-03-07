Telus offers mental health support for women through Telus Health MyCare app

Telus is expanding its Health for Good program to women needing mental health support.

The company will offer 1,000 free counselling sessions annually to women in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Ontario. Registered mental health professionals conduct the sessions through Telus’ health app.

A March 2022 survey from Angus Reid Institute and CBC found 60 percent of women aged 18 to 34 in Canada found their mental health deteriorated through the pandemic. The figure increased to 63 percent when surveying women between 35 and 54.

Telus is partnering with three charities, Dress for Success Vancouver, Mamas for Mamas and YWCA Metro Vancouver, under the program.

“Helping more women through our Telus Health for Good program, this expansion is focused on removing barriers, making it easier and more affordable to access mental health services and making a meaningful difference in their lives,” Jill Schnarr, the company’s chief social innovation and communications officer, said.

The app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play.

Image credit: Telus

Source: Telus