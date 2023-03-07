Samsung’s Galaxy A54 might be more expensive this year

Samsung’s upcoming A series smartphones are reportedly receiving price hikes in Europe.

According to notable leaker, SnoopyTech, the A14 will cost €219, the A34 will cost €419, and the A54 will be priced at €519. This is up €50 from the A53 from last year.

Last year, A53 retailed at $589.99 in Canada, which came to roughly 418€. This means the phone was a bit more affordable in Canada compared to its €449 price tag.

Now that we’re looking at an A54 that costs €519. With the current conversion rate, this means the device will cost roughly rate $753 CAD. As I mentioned, Samsung’s phone was a bit more affordable in Canada last year; however, if SnoopyTech is right, I can see the phone being priced at $700 or even more.

Hopefully, SnoopyTech is wrong, but only time will tell. Samsung announced the A53 and A33 on March 17th last year, so we can expect that Samsung may launch the handset any day now.

Source: @SnoopyTech