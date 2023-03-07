New iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro silicone case colourways available to order

Apple has announced a new ‘Yellow’ colour for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and alongside the new colourway, the Cupertino-based tech giant has also released several new silicone cases for both devices.

The iPhone 14 silicone cases were available in ‘Sunglow,’ ‘Succulent,’ ‘Lilac,’ ‘Elderberry,’ ‘Chalk Pink,’ ‘Storm Blue,’ ‘Midnight,’ and ‘Product Red’ colourways. Now, the new ‘colours added include ‘Canary Yellow,’ ‘Olive,’ ‘Sky’ and ‘Iris.’

The cases are available to order now for $69 each, with delivery estimated for Friday, March 10th in Ontario.

Check out the cases here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple