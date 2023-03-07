New Hyundai Kona EV boasts 17 percent more range than its predecessor

Hyundai has unveiled its 2nd-gen Kona electric vehicle (EV), a sleeker and more powerful version of the entry model compact electric crossover.

The Kona EV now comes with a higher capacity 65.4kWh battery option that provides an estimated 304 miles (489.2km) of range using the WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure) testing cycle.

For reference, the current Hyundai Kona has a max range of 258 miles, or 415km. Further, Hyundai claims that battery preconditioning improves charging times and cold weather range, alongside vehicle-to-load support that allows you to power devices both inside and outside of the car.

For a smoother and more efficient driving experience, the Kona now supports “i-Pedal” one-pedal driving, allowing you to accelerate and slow down your vehicle with the accelerator pedal only.

It’s worth noting that a higher range doesn’t equate to faster charging speeds. The Kona doesn’t have the 800V architecture of the Ioniq 5 or Kia EV6, so it will take roughly 41 minutes to charge from 10 percent to 80 percent. The Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6, on the other hand, can go from 10 percent to 80 percent in roughly 18 minutes.

The vehicle has also received slight upgrades to its interior. The vehicle offers more storage, a frunk (front trunk), and plenty of in-cabin tech.

Hyundai hasn’t revealed Canadian or U.S. pricing for the upcoming Kona EV, but the automaker says it will still be available in combustion-only and hybrid versions in addition to the electric variant.

The automaker and Natural Resources Canada recently revealed that its upcoming Ioniq 6 EV is capable of driving 581km per charge.

Learn more about the EV here.

Image credit: Hyundai

Source: Hyundai