Avatar: The Way of Water digital release arrives March 28th

James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water is a bonafide box office success. After becoming the third-highest-grossing film of all time, the sequel to the 2009 sensation is getting a digital release this month.

On March 28th, the Avatar sequel will be available to purchase digitally. Paid downloads of Avatar: The Way of Water will be available across platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Microsoft Films & TV, and more.

The Avatar sequel was helmed by James Cameron, who also directed the original film. Alongside Cameron, the film was written by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver. The movie stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and more.

Avatar: The Way of Water is also arriving digitally with a ton of extras. In fact, there is over the same amount of bonus content as the nearly three-hour movie. Fans of the film can watch a feature on how Cameron and his crew created the world of Pandora, its creatures, and its environments. Fans can also look forward to learning more about how the stunt team used a performance tank for the many underwater sequences.

The bonus footage also spotlights the FX of the film. Using Wētā FX, Cameron and his team created uncanny facial performances, environments, and never-before-seen creatures. There are also spotlight features dedicated to the returning cast as well as the new generation of Avatar stars, including Britain Dalton, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, and Jack Champion.

Avatar: The Way of Water was released theatrically on December 15th, 2023. It has since reaped a global box office of $2.28 billion. Cameron’s franchise now holds two of the three top-grossing spots. Avatar sits at the number one spot with a box office of $2.9 billion. Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is the third with $2.79 billion at the box office.

Currently, there’s no word on when a Bluray release nor Disney+ streaming option will be available.

Image credit: Disney

Source: Gizmodo