Apple introduces yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple has introduced a new colour to its iPhone lineup.

Customers will soon be able to purchase the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow.

Each device was already available in ‘Midnight,’ ‘Purple,’ ‘Product Red,’ ‘Blue,’ and ‘Starlight.’

While the colour is the only difference between the devices, it’s admittedly the perfect option for spring.

Both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a ceramic shield front cover, the A15 Bionic chip, and Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. Read MobileSyrup’s review on the iPhone 14 here and the iPhone 14 Plus here.

Apple will start taking pre-orders for the new colourway on March 10th at 5am PT/8am ET. Canadians can also purchase the device when it becomes available on March 14th.

Image credit: Apple

Source: Apple