Rogers, Fido, offer customers one free day of roaming

Rogers and its flanker brand Fido are offering customers enrolled in their roaming plans one free day of service.

The deal for each carrier starts on March 6th and expires on March 31st, coinciding with March Break. Customers will receive a one-day credit on their bill.

Rogers’ Roam Like Home offers roaming in the U.S. for $12/day and international roaming for $15/day. The same prices apply to Fido Roam customers.

The fine print shows the deal is available on monthly postpaid plans that include roaming services. Prepaid plans aren’t included.

A spokesperson confirmed to MobileSyrup that new customers can use the offer if they activate an eligible roaming plan by March 31st.

Rogers’ “special thank you” comes when its competitors are increasing the cost of their roaming plans. Telus and its flanker brand Koodo are increasing the cost of Easy Roam services come March 8th. Bell and Virgin Plus will increase their prices on March 9th.

The Rogers spokesperson further confirmed to MobileSyrup that the company has no plans to raise the cost of its roaming services at this time.

It’s important to point out the big three have a history of offering similarly priced roaming plans. In the past, when one carrier raised its roaming costs, others followed suit soon after.