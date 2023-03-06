Redfall is getting full cross-play on Xbox, Steam and Epic

Redfall is getting full cross-play on Xbox, Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Arkane Studios’ upcoming open-world co-op shooter, Redfall, will have full cross-play across all the available platforms. Arkane announced this via the Redfall Twitter account.

🤝 Crossplay confirmed between Xbox + PC Game Pass + Steam + Epic Game Store.

Read full #AskArkane Q&A here: https://t.co/oFxyDbBg2j

Unfortunately, you won’t be part of the fun if you’re a Switch or PlayStation player. However, for everywhere the game is available, you can all play together.

Redfall releases on May 2nd on Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC. The title costs $89.99 CAD, but you can also get it on Game Pass on both Xbox and PC.

Source: Redfall