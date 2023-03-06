Get $50 off on Crave’s annual plan until March 15

Crave is giving Canadians a great deal on its annual plan, just in time for the fourth season of Succession, the second seasons of Perry Mason and Yellowjackets, and the weekly releases of The Last of Us.

The Canadian-based streaming service’s annual plan regularly costs $199.90. For now, customers can get $50 off on the annual plan, and pay only $149.90 for it in total.

The promotion is available to new, upgrading and reactivating customers who subscribe directly through Crave. $149.99 will be charged to you as a one-time fee, and will automatically renew at $199.90/yr + tax when the subscription ends, until and unless you cancel it.

The $50 off promotion expires on March 15th at 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

Find the promotion here.

Image credit: Crave

Source: Crave