Chatr offering 5GB bonus data for six months

Rogers flanker brand Chatr is offering bonus data on various 3G and 4G plans.

With the bonus data, 3G plans will offer the following:

$70/month for 25GB data

$60/month for 20GB

$50/month for 15GB

$40/month for 10GB

$35/month for 7.5GB

4G plans with bonus data:

$75/ month for 25GB

$65/month 20GB

$55/month for 15GB

$45/month for 10GB

$40/month 7.5GB

However, the offer only applies on new activations and if customers sign up for auto-pay.

Users have until March 8th to activate the deal.

More details are available on Chatr’s website.