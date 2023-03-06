Apple could launch M3 iMac sometime in the second half of the year

Apple’s 2023 product catalogue might include a new 24-inch iMac, featuring a next-gen M3 chip. A refresh of the iMac is said to be in “a late stage” of development and will arrive sometime during the second half of 2023.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claims Apple has begun manufacturing tests for the M3 iMac. Supposedly, volume production for the device won’t start until June at the earliest. Thus, a release is unlikely to land before the summer months.

As for what this year’s iMac will bring, Gurman states that it will utilize the next-gen M-series chipset. Much like the generational leap between the M1 to the M2, Apple’s M3 chip is likely to boast significant performance improvements. Plus, power efficiency will also likely follow. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is in charge of developing the M3 chip for the iMac. The company is reportedly using a 3nm chip development process. This can improve speeds by up to 15 percent and reduce power by 30 percent when compared to 5nm silicon.

Gurman also states that the 2023 iMac features redesigned internal components. The extent of which is still unknown. From an external standpoint, the device may offer a “different” manufacturing process for its stand. Plus, this year’s iMac is said to offer a variety of colour options, maintaining the aesthetic of the 2021 series.

On top of powering this year’s iMac, the M3 chip may be powering a new MacBook Air. However, Gurman isn’t confident about whether all models of the MacBook Air will launch with the M3. Perhaps it’ll be exclusive to the 13-inch option? 2022’s model was the first to offer the M2 chip prior to the M2 Pro and M2 Max options launching for the 2023 MacBook Pro.

Source: Bloomberg Via: Engadget