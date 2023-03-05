Elden Ring expansion ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’ is in development: Are you excited?

FromSoftware officially revealed the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring this week, and I’m incredibly excited.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

The news was confirmed via tweets from both the Elden Ring and FromSoftware Twitter accounts, offering a glimpse at artwork from the expansion.

The image seems to show Miquella riding on Torrent, the Spectral Steed, and a dying Erdtree in the background.

We don’t know much, but YouTuber VaatiVidya outlines what to expect from the DLC with many of his speculations.

Even though we know little about the DLC so far, I’m hyped. I’m hoping this expansion is massive, though I also want FromSoftware to take its time with it. At The Game Awards, CD Projekt Red was able to win RPG of the year two years in a row (first with The Witcher 3 and then its Blood and Wine expansion), so I’m hoping Elden Ring can take the double crown as well.

Image credit: FromSoftware