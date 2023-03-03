Upcoming Nothing speaker render leaks showing off futuristic design

Nothing, the tech company led by Carl Pei, has already made a name for itself with its out there-looking gadgets, is now rumoured to be working on a new speaker.

While there’s no official name for the speaker yet, leaker Kuba Wojciechowski recently shared a render of the device with 91mobiles, giving us a look at what the speaker might look like.

Leak: here's your exclusive first look at the upcoming Nothing speaker. Check out my collab with @91mobiles! https://t.co/at2nEvpCy4 pic.twitter.com/gaEgrpcaoW — Kuba Wojciechowski :3 (@Za_Raczke) March 3, 2023

From the image, it appears the speaker will feature a clear plastic handle on top and two large woofers toward the bottom. Above those, there are likely two tweeters and a third black circle that features the Nothing logo. On the sides, there are four buttons on the left, likely for volume and skip controls, with a red button that may serve as a multifunction control. On the right side, there are two buttons, with one protruding quite a bit. This suggests it may be a power toggle.

Further, “the device seems to have rubber paddings at the bottom, which should offer good support and grip when placed on flat surfaces.” Other than that, no specs or details about the speaker have been revealed.

We currently don’t know when Nothing plans to announce the new speaker, but considering rge company is working on 2nd-Gen Nothing Ear (2) wireless earbuds, the two audio gadgets could release simultaneously. The devices also might release alongside the Nothing Phone (2) later this year.

Image credit: 91Mobiles

Source: 91Mobiles