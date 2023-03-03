Microsoft confirms it’s testing a revamped volume mixer for Windows 11

Earlier this year, Microsoft’s work on a revamped volume mixer for Windows 11 leaked. Now the company has confirmed it’s testing a new volume mixer in a post about Windows 11 Preview Build 25309, which is rolling out to testers in the Windows 11 Insider Dev channel.

The new volume mixer appears in the quick settings panel and can be accessed by clicking the Wi-Fi/sound/battery icons in the bottom-right corner of the taskbar. Microsoft also added a keyboard shortcut to access it (Win+Ctrl+V).

The volume mixer adds several quality-of-life improvements to Windows 11’s volume controls. It adds the ability to quickly swap between audio outputs like headphones and speakers, adjust the volume of individual apps, toggle spatial audio technologies and more.

As was pointed out back in January when the feature leaked, the changes largely mirror what’s offered in a third-party app called EarTrumpet created almost five years ago to fix the various limitations of the Windows 10 volume controls.

It’s not clear when Microsoft will roll out the new volume mixer for all, but at least now we know for sure the company is testing it. It should eventually make its way into stable Windows 11.

Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge