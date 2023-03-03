Metroid Fusion is coming to Nintendo’s Switch Online Expansion Pack on March 9

Nintendo has announced that Metroid Fusion is coming to Nintendo Switch for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on March 9th.

The SA-X, an unstoppable X mimicking Samus, is on the loose, and it could be just around the corner… Adventure to planet SR388 as interstellar bounty hunter Samus Aran in Metroid Fusion, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 3/9! pic.twitter.com/gJAcAaavcI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 3, 2023

Metroid Fusion is an action-adventure game that launched on Game Boy Advance in 2002. This game is the prequel to Metroid Dread, which launched in 2021. Nintendo brought several Game Boy and Game Boy Advance titles to its Expansion Pack earlier this month, including Kirby’s Dream Land, Tetris, Wario Land 3, The Legend of Zelda: the Minish Cap and more.

The Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack costs $63.99 and gives you access to a library of Sega Genesis, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64 games and more.

Source: Nintendo