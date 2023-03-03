Governments of Canada, Ontario, fund high-speed internet project by YorkNet

The federal government and the Government of Ontario are providing YorkNet with $48 million to fund a high-speed internet project.

YorkNet, owned by the Municipality of York, will improve access to more than 3,800 homes across 31 communities in Ontario. Brown Hill, Musselman’s Lake and Royal Beach are some communities to benefit from the project.

“We all know that internet is no longer a luxury in this day and age–it’s a necessity,” Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, said. “Access to fast, reliable internet helps rural Canadians by levelling the playing field to access essential services like health care and education, participate in the digital economy, or simply connect with loved ones.”

The funding comes from a July 2021 announcement from the two governments earmarking $1.2 billion to support projects bringing high-speed internet access to Ontario residents and businesses. Various providers have received funding under the joint partnership, including Bell, Cogeco, and Matawa First Nations Management.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada