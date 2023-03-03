Disney Canada giving away custom The Mandalorian Xbox Series S console

Disney Canada has teamed up with Xbox for a contest to promote the new season of The Mandalorian.

From now until March 12th, Canadians have a chance to win a limited edition custom Xbox Series S console featuring special Grogu artwork.

While Disney Canada’s official Twitter account shows a picture with both the Grogu Series S and a Mandalorian-adorned Series X and the official contest rules mention “an Xbox Series XSS console,” MobileSyrup has confirmed with Xbox that the Canadian contest is for the Grogu console, specifically.

In addition to the system and matching controller, you’ll also get a cute little Grogu-esque hoodie for the gamepad and three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. In Canada, the Series S and three months of Game Pass Ultimate are priced at $379.99 and $44.99, respectively, while the hoodie is valued at $10 USD (about $13.59 CAD). Of course, this being a special console that you wouldn’t be able to buy normally certainly ups the value.

Canadians interested in entering can do so here. All you need is to give your name and email and answer the decidedly simple question of where you can stream the new season The Mandalorian. (Spoilers: Disney+!)

It’s worth noting that Xbox’s global team is running a Twitter contest for both the Mando-themed Series X and Grogu Series S. This one runs until May 12th and is open to all countries in which Xbox is available, including Canada. To enter, you’ll have to retweet this tweet with the hashtag #TheMandalorianXboxSweepstakes.

The third season of The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ on March 1st, with new episodes streaming every Wednesday. In the latest season, Mando has reunited with Grogu and now sets his eyes on Mandalore to redeem his past transgressions. The series stars Pedro Pascal, the internet’s favourite daddy and star of another popular streaming series, The Last of Us.

Image credit: Xbox/Lucasfilm