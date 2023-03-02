Your next Canadian hotel stay might include the services of Amazon’s Alexa

Canadian businesses can now access Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality.

The program gives businesses in the hospitality field, including hotels and vacation rentals, the opportunity to add an Amazon Echo to rooms for guests to use.

This makes it easier for guests to request a variety of services — whether that be housekeeping or ordering room service. Hotels can also configure Alexa to control in-room settings, such as thermostats, lights, and blinds.

“Alexa Smart Properties for Hospitality makes your hotel stay a little more like being at home and gives hospitality providers new ways to create more memorable stays for their guests,” Celine Lee, Alexa Country Manager for Amazon Canada, said in a press release.

The Fairmont Le Manoir Richelieu in Quebec is the first hotel in Canada to offer the service. Guests can access services in French and English and ask Alexa to translate phrases in 50 supported languages.

Alexa’s use in a room is optional, Amazon says. Guests can disable the microphone on Echo smart speakers by tapping the “off” button. Guests also don’t have to sign into their Amazon accounts to use the service.

Source: Amazon