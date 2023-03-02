Samsung trademarks ‘Galaxy Glasses’ and ‘Galaxy Ring’

Samsung has trademarked ‘Galaxy Glasses’ and ‘Galaxy Ring’ with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The Galaxy Glasses are Samsung’s way of breaking into the AR and VR tech world, as the company announced its own intentions to break into the “extended reality” hardware market last month.

The patent for the Galaxy Glasses reads as follows:

GALAXY GLASSES™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of virtual reality headsets; Augmented reality headsets; Headphones; Smartphones; Smart glasses.

I’d hope for something like North’s Focals or something that uses both AR and VR, but we’ll just have to wait to find out.

Here’s what Samsung had down for the other trademark, ‘Galaxy Ring:’

SAMSUNG GALAXY RING™ trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of wearable smart devices in the nature of a smart ring for tracking, measuring, monitoring, and uploading health, fitness and sleep-related information; smart rings; smartphones.

It’s unclear what this will look like, but by the text alone, it may be like the Oura Ring as it offers very similar features.

Even though these devices are being trademarked, it’s possible that we won’t see them for a while. However, 9to5Google suggests that one possibility is that we’ll see a preview of them using an announced version of Android meant to power these wearables at the upcoming Google I/O.

I think that’s a bit too wishful, but I definitely wouldn’t be mad if they were right.

Source: 9to5Google