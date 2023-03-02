Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 is reportedly being tested for 200,000 folds: report

Samsung’s upcoming flagship foldable might be upgraded with improved hinge technology.

According to a report from The Elec, the Galaxy Z Fold 5’s new foldable waterdrop hinge is undergoing testing over the next month as Samsung moves to finalize its design.

Further, The Elec indicates the handset is being tested for 200,000 to 300,000 folds. Two hundred thousand folds is normal wear and tear, while 300,000 folds pushes the device’s build to its limit. Samsung reportedly hopes the smartphone is capable of retaining 85 percent of its strength after 200,000 folds.

Oppo’s Find N2 also features the waterdrop hinge. The company says the foldable can withstand 400,000 folds, a number far ahead of what Samsung’s devices are rated for. Samsung should be able to promise better durability, so this is a bit disappointing.

The new waterdrop hinge offers several benefits over the previous Z Fold 4, including allowing the screen to flex inwards as the handset closes instead of folding at a tight radius. This means the crease should be less noticeable and that there’s no gap between the handset’s displays when it’s folded.

The report indicates that Fold 5 is 14mm thin or less, down from the 16mm thickness of the Fold 4. Samsung’s Fold 5 likely won’t be revealed until this coming summer.

Source: The Elec Via: 9to5Google