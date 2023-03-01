Xplore expands 5G home internet to rural communities across Canada

Several rural communities in Manitoba, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland now have access to Xplore’s 5G home internet service.

The company has created the first rural standalone 5G network in Canada, allowing communities to “connect without compromise.” The network uses equipment from Ericsson and offers download speeds of up to 100Mbps.

“We built this new 5G network from scratch to better serve rural Canadians and provide them with fast, reliable connectivity — so they can work, play and learn online in rural areas across the country,” Dennis Steiger, Xplore’s Chief Technology Officer, said.

According to Xplore’s website, plans start at $59.99/month as part of a 12-month promotion. Those interested in the service can check if it’s available in their community here.

The company is also working with various government bodies to expand its services in Quebec and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Xplore