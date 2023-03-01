TikTok’s new update will only let teens access 60 minutes of screen time a day

TikTok is trusting teenagers to limit the time they spend on the popular social media app.

Accounts belonging to users under the age of 18 will automatically have their daily screen time limited to 60 minutes in an update the company will roll out “in the coming weeks.” When they reach the limit, they’ll have to enter a passcode to continue watching. Doing so will require “them to make an active decision to extend that time.”

Teens can disable the feature, but TikTok wants those consuming more than 100 minutes of content daily to set a screen time limit of their choosing.

The remainder builds on a screen break tool the company launched last summer.

TikTok will also subject users under the age of 13 to the time limit. However, a parent or guardian will need to create a passcode or enter an existing one to allow for an additional 30 minutes of watch time.

All teen accounts will receive a weekly recap of their screen time through their inbox.

The company will also expand parental control through three new “Family Pairing” features. The category allows parents to link their TikTok accounts with their teens to monitor and control their activity. The new features include a custom daily screen time limit, access to the screen time dashboard, and mute notifications.

Source: TikTok