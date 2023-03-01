Rogers offering Galaxy S23 for $0/mo with trade-in and Upfront Edge

Rogers has a deal on the Samsung Galaxy S23 right now that lets customers get the phone for $0/mo with a trade-in and Upfront Edge.

According to details from the Rogers website, customers can “trade in an eligible Samsung device in any condition” to get the Galaxy S23 for $0/mo. Typically the phone costs $44.21/mo on Rogers’ financing platform or $14.33/mo with Upfront Edge.

For those unfamiliar with the program, Upfront Edge discounts the cost of the phone if customers agree to return it after 24 months or pay the difference at the end of their term.

It’s worth noting that Rogers’ $0/mo trade-in deal is only available in stores, but the carrier does note that customers can still get the phone online for Upfront Edge price and then trade in an eligible device for a $350 credit. Eligible devices include “any Galaxy Note/S/Z series device.”

Those interested can check out the offer here.