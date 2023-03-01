Rogers and Microsoft enter new 5G partnership

Microsoft and Rogers have entered a partnership to preview the former’s Azure Programmable Connectivity (APC), a solution that helps developers build 5G applications.

According to Microsoft, APC will support “network-aware applications that span compute targets and program the networks in between.”

Microsoft has partnered with several telecom companies across the globe, and Rogers is serving as its Canadian partner.

“Rogers’ longstanding partnership with Microsoft has resulted in a number of industry-first solutions for Canadian businesses and consumers and this latest collaboration will open many new doors,” Ron McKenzie, Rogers’ Chief Technology and Information Officer, said. “Together we are empowering Canadian developers to innovate and shape the future of 5G applications, all powered by Rogers’ national 5G network, the largest in the country.”

Under APC’s private preview, selected developers will be able to access location-based API through Rogers’ 5G network to build applications allowing their devices to be located anywhere.

The partnership builds on other 5G partnerships Rogers has partaken in, including the University of Waterloo and the University of British Columbia. ‘

Source: Microsoft and Rogers