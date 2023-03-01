‘Mega March’ PlayStation Store promotion is now live

The PlayStation Store’s ‘Mega March’ sale is now live with solid discounts on a total of 851 items, including games, add-ons, bundles and more.
The sale starts Wednesday, March 1st and runs until Thursday, March 16th. Check out some of the deals from the sale below:
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 4: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: $26.39 (regularly $79.99)
- The Callisto Protocol – Digital Deluxe Edition: $74.54 (regularly $106.49)
- Cult of the Lamb: $29.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Cyberpunk 2077: $29.99 (regularly $59.99)
- Dead by Daylight (PS4 & PS5): $19.99 (regularly $39.99)
- Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack: $12.79 (regularly $31.99)
- Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition (PS4 & PS5): $30.85 (regularly $93.49)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition: $34.04 (regularly $113.49)
- EA Sports FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition (PS4 & PS5): $47.99 (regularly $119.99)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online – Complete Collector’s Edition: $93.24 (regularly $186.49)
- Saints Row (PS4 & PS5): $35.99 (regularly $79.99)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order: $5.49 (regularly $54.99)
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: $15.99 (regularly $79.99)
- UFC 4: $13.59 (regularly $79.99)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition: $40.19 (regularly $66.99)
Image credit: Deep Silver
Source: PlayStation Store