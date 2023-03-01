fbpx
‘Mega March’ PlayStation Store promotion is now live

851 titles are on sale

By Karandeep Oberoi @DeepReporting
Mar 1, 20231:55 PM EST
The PlayStation Store’s ‘Mega March’ sale is now live with solid discounts on a total of 851 items, including games, add-ons, bundles and more.

The sale starts Wednesday, March 1st and runs until Thursday, March 16th. Check out some of the deals from the sale below:

Image credit: Deep Silver

Source: PlayStation Store

