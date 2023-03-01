LeBron James’ ugly limited-edition PS5 accessories aren’t coming to Canada

PlayStation has teamed up with NBA star LeBron James on a limited-edition PS5 cover and DualSense controller.

The Black PS5 accessories were co-designed by James and feature quotes and imagery from his journey, including “nothing is given, everything is earned” and “build, uplift, empower.

However, PlayStation has confirmed to MobileSyrup that the accessories aren’t coming to Canada. Instead, the company has teased a separate Canada-focused collaboration with Toronto-born actor-comedian, King Bach. While it says more will be shared on that later this year, it did point to a PS5 ad with Bach that ran during the Super Bowl last month:

The partnerships with James and Bach come as part of PlayStation’s new “Playmakers” program, a promotional campaign that sees the gaming giant partner with prominent athletes, actors, artists, gamers and other figures.

That said, PlayStation previously worked with James on a decidedly strange God of War Ragnarök ad in which he, Ben Stiller and John Travolta all appeared with their respective sons.

Source: PlayStation