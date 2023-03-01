Galaxy Watch 6 expected to feature larger battery this year

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 is expected to launch in the latter half of the year, so it makes sense that the South Korean company is starting to prepare for its arrival. Part of this process includes ensuring the device’s components are certified by regulators.

GalaxyClub spotted that South Korean regulators have certified two power cells that will likely be available in the Galaxy Watch 6. The certification indicates that there will be two watch models, one with a 40mm base and a slighter 44mm base. The certification filing also features two model numbers, ‘SM-R93x’ and ‘SM-R94x.’

The image shows a 300mAh battery for the smaller watch, with the larger device sporting a 425mAh cell. This is compared to the 285mAh battery in the 40mm Galaxy Watch 5 and the 410mAh cell in the 44mm variant.

According to a previous leak, the Galaxy Watch 6 is rumoured to feature a curved glass design similar to the Apple Watch Series 8’s display. Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 series released on August 26th, 2022.

Source: GalaxyClub Via: 9to5Google