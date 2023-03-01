Amazon has several PS4 and PS5 games on sale

Amazon Canada currently has a few PS4 and PS5 titles on sale, coinciding with the ‘Mega March’ sale on the PlayStation Store.
Check out the discounted titles below:
PS4
- Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut: $29.96 (regularly $79.99)
- Horizon Forbidden West Launch Edition: $39.96 (regularly $79.99)
- The Last of Us Part II: $14.96 (regularly $49.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: $29.96 (regularly $62.26)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition: $29.96 (regularly $46.63)
PS5
- Death Stranding Director’s Cut: $29.96 (regularly $64.99)
- Demon’s Souls: $39.96 (regularly $89.99)
- Destruction AllStars: $14.96 (regularly $24.99)
- Gran Turismo 7 Standard Edition: $49.96 (regularly $89.99)
- The Last of Us Part I: $64.96 (regularly $89.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales: $29.96 (regularly $64.99)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition $49.96 (regularly $89.99)
- The Nioh Collection: $39.99 (regularly $89.99)
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Standard Edition: $39.96 (regularly $89.99)
- Returnal: $39.96 (regularly $89.99)
Check out Amazon’s PlayStation game sale page here.
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links that helps fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Image credit: Kojima Productions