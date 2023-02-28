The Weeknd becomes first artist to hit 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify

Canada’s own The Weeknd has set a new Spotify record.

On February 27th, the Toronto-born singer-songwriter has become the first artist on Spotify to hit 100 million monthly listeners. For context, this is well above the runner-up, Miley Cyrus, who has 82 million monthly listeners. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift comes in at No. 3 with 80 million and Rihanna with 79 million.

This also comes just a few days after he dropped a remix of his 2016 single, “Die For You,” with Ariana Grande. In December, The Weeknd also released “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” for Avatar: The Way of Water, the third highest-grossing movie of all time from fellow Canadian James Cameron.

Notably, this isn’t The Weeknd’s only Spotify record. His 2019 single, “Blinding Lights,” is Spotify’s most-played song ever with more than 3.4 billion streams.

In related news, The Weeknd just dropped a concert special, Live at SoFi Stadium, on Crave. Later this year, he’ll also co-star in The Idol, an upcoming HBO drama he co-created with Sam Levinson (Euphoria).

Source: Spotify