Staples currently has the Apple Watch Series 7 on sale

If you’ve been looking to pick up Apple’s 2021 Apple Watch Series 7, Staples Canada currently has the GPS variant of the smartwatch on sale.

The online retailer has the 41mm and 45mm sizes of the watch in Product Red listed for $349.97 and $389.97, respectively. For reference, the 41mm watch variant is currently listed on Amazon for $469.77, while the 45mm is out of stock.

Staples only has the Product Red in stock, with ‘Blue,’ ‘Green’ and ‘Midnight’ variants seemingly sold out. Further, since this is Staples’ clearance, it’s likely there aren’t a lot of units left in stock.

Source: Staples