OnePlus foldable to arrive in ‘second half of 2023’

OnePlus’ foldable smartphone is no longer just a concept.

During OnePlus’ Cloud 11 Launch Event, the company teased its foldable smartphone and revealed a Q3 2023 release schedule.

Now, on day two of the MWC event in Barcelona, Spain, the Shenzhen-based company confirmed that the foldable is indeed in the making, and should arrive in the second half of 2023.

“Our first foldable phone will have the signature OnePlus fast and smooth experience,” said Kinder Liu, president and COO of OnePlus, via Android Police. “It must be a flagship phone that doesn’t settle because of its folding form, in terms of industrial design, mechanical technology, and other aspects. We want to launch a device that aims to be at the pinnacle experience of today’s foldable market.”

Other than that, not much else was revealed about the upcoming foldable. OnePlus’ foldable will likely look similar to the foldable handsets available at Oppo, like its Find N and the Find N2. OnePlus and Oppo share an R&D department, so it’s possible that the company will use its resources.

The company also showed off a concept OnePlus 11 device with active water cooling at the event in Barcelona.

Via: Android Police