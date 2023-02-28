FromSoftware announces Elden Ring DLC, Shadow of the Erdtree

It’s time to return to the Lands Between with a new Elden Ring expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco haven’t shared much about the upcoming DLC, simply tweeting that it’s “currently in development” alongside concept art.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between.

We can see in the image what looks like a dying or corrupted Erdtree in the background. There also seems to be a steed that resembles Torrent that’s being ridden by a blonde character. The character may be Miquella, Queen Marika, or even Melina with longer hair if some time has passed.

The official Japanese site confirms that the DLC will be coming to all versions of Elden Ring, including PS4, PS5, Windows PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. FromSoftware also states it’ll be some time before they share more, so a release in the coming months doesn’t seem likely.

Image credit: Bandai Namco